Idaho residents begin receiving the COVID-19 vaccine

Governor Brad Little held a conference Jan. 22 at 12 p.m. regarding the COVID-19 emergency and the state’s emergency declaration.
According to Little, representatives in the legislature are seeking to end the emergency declaration, putting Idahoans at risk for political gain, as ending the emergency declaration takes away the state’s ability to respond to the pandemic.
“The COVID-19 emergency declaration has enabled us to quickly cut red tape and increase health care access,” Little said. “These are facts. Here is the myth: the emergency declaration somehow shuts down Idaho or takes away your rights. That is patently false.”
Little outlined several consequences of ending the declaration, stating that ending the emergency declaration means less vaccines for the state, more taxes and red tape.
“It means the vaccine roll out is jeopardized – something that is unacceptable in this final stretch of our pandemic fight,” Little stated. “It means hospitals could lose access to critical supplies... It means your federal taxpayer dollars would go to California, New York, and other states. It means this terrible pandemic and the disruption to our lives will be extended, not ended.”
He then urged residents to speak with their legislatures to encourage them to not end the emergency declaration, which Little stated, “Lives depend on it.”
The Idaho House Republican Caucus emailed a statement following the governor’s address, stating, “Members of the House Republican Caucus will continue to work to address the concerns of the Idaho families whom they represent. The inflammatory comments from the Governor’s office do nothing but complicate the process. The life-altering concerns revolving around the COVID-19 emergency continue to be in the front of our minds. Our members are working on various forms of legislation to help the state on its road to the recovery that Idahoans have been demanding for months and we call on the Governor to work with us in this process.”
General Mike Garshak with the Idaho National Guard stated that without the guard’s assistance to healthcare workers, hospitals would have been overwhelmed and the rate of testing and vaccine distribution would be far below what the state has been able to accomplish.
Garshak said they have been able to help food banks, distribute vital Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), do screening, testing and vaccine administration, reducing testing time by 95%.
“Now is not the time to stand down,” Garshak said.
Since Dec. 14, 2020, Eastern Idaho Public Health had administered about 9,325 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and 3,975 second doses through Jan. 11, 2021 according to their website.
Distribution is currently available to those in group 1 and 2.1, which includes healthcare workers, EMS, long-term care residents and staff, home care providers, first responders, those in education from kindergarten through twelfth grade, childcare professionals and correctional workers.
Information on where residents fall in the priority groups and when they become eligible for the vaccine can be found at www.eiph.idaho.gov.
According to Idaho’s official coronavirus website, about 69,000 people had received at least one dose of the vaccine as of Jan. 22. Approximately 55,500 people had only received one dose as of the same date and about 14,000 people have received both doses.
As of Jan. 22, 2021, Idaho has seen over 155,000 cases since tracking began and has lost 1,654+ people due to death from COVID-19. State information can be found at www.coronavirus.idaho.gov.