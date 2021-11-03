WASHINGTON – U.S. Senators Jim Risch and Mike Crapo joined U.S. Senator Mike Braun and 38 of their Senate Republican colleagues to formally disapprove and nullify President Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate on private employees under the Congressional Review Act: the official process for Congress to overturn an executive branch rule.
“The egregious federal overreach exhibited by President Biden’s vaccine mandate unfairly burdens our nation’s businesses and endangers our individual liberties,” said Risch. “I encourage Idahoans to consult with their healthcare provider about getting the COVID-19 vaccine. However, getting vaccinated is a decision the federal government cannot make. Individuals must make this decision themselves.
“Vaccines have historically proven to be vital to the public health goal of disease prevention. We had record vaccine development, thanks to American medical ingenuity and Operation Warp Speed. However, a one-size-fits-all federal mandate on vaccines and private business practices is not a reasonable solution now--or ever,” said Crapo. “Medical decisions are best left to patients and their doctors. I will continue to fight to ensure the federal government stays within its authorities entrusted to it by the Constitution.”
“Since the announcement of President Biden’s vaccine and testing mandate in September, I have led the charge to strike down this vast overstep of authority by the federal government,” said Braun. “Today, we are one step closer to protecting the liberties of millions of Americans in the private sector workforce under the Congressional Review Act. I urge my Senate colleagues to vote in favor of this disapproval resolution in the coming weeks.”
Background: President Biden’s White House is expected to publish a rule to officially mandate the COVID-19 vaccine for employees at private businesses with more than 100 employees. The rule will affect more than 80 million Americans and impose $14,000 noncompliance fines.
This rule by the Biden administration constitutes an inappropriate invasion of what should be a personal medical decision for every American and threatens to worsen the current labor shortage and supply chain disruptions. This unacceptable federal directive impacts tens of millions of Americans and warrants review by Congress, the representatives elected by the American people to make the laws.