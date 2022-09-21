September 2022 — The Idaho Division of Human Resources is proud to partner with fellow state department agency, Fish and Game, to host a state career and job fair on Thursday, September 29th at the Fish and Game campus on 600 S Walnut St. in Boise. The job and career fair will take place from 1:30 pm MST – 4:30 PM MST.

The job and career fair will offer employment opportunities from across the state, with over 17 different state agencies on-site, with positions varying from corrections and law-enforcement to wildlife, administrative, supervisor, management, and healthcare. Potential candidates are encouraged to bring their resume as recruiters are eager to meet and discuss employment opportunities.

