September 2022 — The Idaho Division of Human Resources is proud to partner with fellow state department agency, Fish and Game, to host a state career and job fair on Thursday, September 29th at the Fish and Game campus on 600 S Walnut St. in Boise. The job and career fair will take place from 1:30 pm MST – 4:30 PM MST.
The job and career fair will offer employment opportunities from across the state, with over 17 different state agencies on-site, with positions varying from corrections and law-enforcement to wildlife, administrative, supervisor, management, and healthcare. Potential candidates are encouraged to bring their resume as recruiters are eager to meet and discuss employment opportunities.
Employment with the State of Idaho provides affordable and excellent medical and dental insurance, a PERSI retirement option and 11 paid holidays throughout the year. With over 300 job opportunities available with the State of Idaho, there is a place for everybody to love where you live and work!
We would love to see Idahoans visit us at the State of Idaho job fair for great career opportunities in State Government. The Fish and Game office is located downtown and close to the MK Nature Center if you have time to visit. There will also be a Food Truck from A3 Caribbean Catering if you want to stop by on your lunch hour! For more information, head over to the Idaho Division of Human Resources webpage and click on the Idaho Job Fair tab, located at the top of the page.