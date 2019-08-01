At approximately 4:33 p.m. July 31, Idaho State Police investigated a fatality crash on Interstate 15 near milepost 163, just south of Dubois.
Kenneth Anderson, 68, of Sparks, Nevada, was driving a 2008 Toyota FJ Cruiser north on I-15 near milepost 163 when his vehicle drifted off the left side of the road. Anderson over-corrected and drove off the right side of the road where his vehicle rolled and came to rest on its passenger side.
Anderson was wearing a seat belt. Anderson succumbed to his injuries at the scene. His next of kin have been notified.