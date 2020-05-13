The Idaho State School Board approved revised criteria for opening schools May 4.
“With the update that Governor Little announced last week, we needed to make sure the Board’s re-entry criteria for public schools is aligned with the Idaho Rebounds plan,” Board President Debbie Critchfield said. “Our hope is that we can now focus our energies on what re-opening looks like in the fall and I would go so far as to say that is what our local school districts should be thinking about as well.”
Criteria includes no statewide orders for stay-at-home and approval by local public health districts for cleaning, disinfection and distancing protocols.
Schools in areas without community spread may consider returning to in-person instruction. Re-entry plans must be approved by the local board of trustees as well as plans to immediately close if a student, faculty or staff member becomes diagnosed with COVID-19.
The criteria is subject to change and additional criteria will be developed for a fall start of the school year based on conditions at that time.