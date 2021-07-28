A concerned resident of Rigby, Tiffany Hansen, brought her thoughts about the intersection at Highway 48 and 4100 to the Jefferson County Commissioners on July 19 during the commissioner’s meeting.
“We’ve had too many close calls on Rigby roads,” Hansen said. “These intersections can be pretty scary, especially when school starts up again. There has to be something more that can be done with the flow of traffic.”
According to Hansen, she made a Facebook post where over 100 other residents of Jefferson County commented on the safety of the road and agreed to put their names on a petition. Hansen read some of the comments to commissioners, and many mentioned putting in traffic lights.
Commissioner Scott Hancock stated he wanted to echo the commissioners are concerned as well. They have discussed turn lanes and traffic lights for this intersection in the past. Hancock has seen the traffic backed up clear past the cemetery.
According to Hancock, they have had plans drawn up and accepted, but it is unclear what happened with those plans.
Megan Stark, who is a Public Information Office for the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD), stated the intersection hasn’t necessarily been on their radar until recently, around the same time Hansen spoke to the commissioners.
“As of right now, we don’t have any plans at the moment,” Stark said. “What we are doing is beginning to evaluate that intersection. We aren’t sure what that will entail, and we don’t really have a plan yet.”
Stark stated she is unsure why this fell off their radar. The department has gone through retirements and employees leaving and new employees coming in so they have that going on at the moment. There is some information missing because people have left positions that were in charge of Highway 48.
According to Stark, the person that will be looking into this is Wade Allen, who is the Traffic Engineer. Allen and a few other employees will conduct the studies when they need to be done.
There will be a board meeting at the Rigby ITD Office on September 23 for those interested in making a public comment to ITD. Stark stated public comments need to be requested ahead of time in order to speak to the board.