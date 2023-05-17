Idaho v. Dunn trial tentatively scheduled for October 31

At his arraignment held on May 16 in Bonneville County, former Jefferson County Prosecutor Robin Dunn's trial for multiple drug charges was tentatively scheduled for October 31, 2023 at 9 a.m. which the Honorable Judge Rick Carnaroli stated was still within the timeframe for a speedy trial.
Dunn will be tried on four charges: one felony count of possession of fentanyl for which Carnaroli stated is punishable by 7 years in prison or a $15,000 fine; two felony counts of possession of Xanax and Alprazolam pills, each punishable by a year in prison or a $1,000 dollar fine; one misdemeanor count of obstructing of resisting arrest and seizures or obstructing officers which Carnaroli stated is also punishable by a year in prison or a $1,000 fine.
Dunn, represented by attorney Curtis Smith, pled not guilty to all charges on the record.
During the arraignment Smith notified the judge of the defense's intent to schedule the trial sometime in October to give them additional time to prepare. This preparation, he said, included to file motions of suppression on the case, as well as to obtain the transcripts from the preliminary hearing, which was held on May 2.
A motion to suppress, according to Cornell Law School's Legal Information Institute, is a motion that "revolves around the exclusion of evidence from trial."
The motion is based on the exclusionary rule grounded in the fourth amendment, Cornell explains, and excludes evidence obtained in violation of the defendant's constitutional rights from the trial.
Dunn was arrested in Idaho Falls on Feb. 18 following a call to local authorities regarding a possibly intoxicated individual behind the wheel of a parked car in the Sheri's parking lot, according to a press release from Idaho Falls Police Department.
Officer Matthew Matherly, the officer called on to the scene, later made a sworn statement and an affidavit of probable cause stating Dunn was the only passenger in the vehicle of a woman.
Prior to the arrest, Matherly stated a K-9 unit was dispatched to the scene to perform an air-sniff test after he noticed possible drug paraphernalia in the vehicle.
During the sniff-test, he said, Dunn opened the vehicle's door; Matherly stated his belief that Dunn's legal knowledge may have contributed to him opening the door and delay shutting it after officers told him to do so.
Had the K-9 unit entered any part of his body into the vehicle through the door or an open window, the sniff-test would have been invalidated, Matherly explained.
At the time, a total of 60 "dirty30" fentanyl pills were found on Dunn's person, along with Xanax and Alprazolam pills and a Narcan container, the probable cause affidavit said.
Kenneth M. Robbins, Deputy Attorney General will act as Special Prosecuting Attorney on this case, according to court documents.
