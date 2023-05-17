Idaho v. Dunn trial tentatively scheduled for October 31
At his arraignment held on May 16 in Bonneville County, former Jefferson County Prosecutor Robin Dunn's trial for multiple drug charges was tentatively scheduled for October 31, 2023 at 9 a.m. which the Honorable Judge Rick Carnaroli stated was still within the timeframe for a speedy trial.

Dunn will be tried on four charges: one felony count of possession of fentanyl for which Carnaroli stated is punishable by 7 years in prison or a $15,000 fine; two felony counts of possession of Xanax and Alprazolam pills, each punishable by a year in prison or a $1,000 dollar fine; one misdemeanor count of obstructing of resisting arrest and seizures or obstructing officers which Carnaroli stated is also punishable by a year in prison or a $1,000 fine. 


