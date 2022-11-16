Idaho's 2022 Grape Harvest: Later start, strong finish
BOISE — (November 3, 2022) – Idaho’s 2022 grape growing season got off to a late start due to a cool wet spring, but warm weather through summer and much of October helped fruit continue to ripen, resulting in higher than average yields overall.

“Cellular development in grapes occurs in spring, and we had a cool spring, leading to bigger berries and more fruit,” said Jake Cragin of Skyline Vineyards. “With the warm summer and fall, the grapes were able to bake in the oven just right for really great quality.”


