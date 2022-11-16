Idaho's 2022 Grape Harvest: Later start, strong finish

BOISE — (November 3, 2022) – Idaho’s 2022 grape growing season got off to a late start due to a cool wet spring, but warm weather through summer and much of October helped fruit continue to ripen, resulting in higher than average yields overall.
“Cellular development in grapes occurs in spring, and we had a cool spring, leading to bigger berries and more fruit,” said Jake Cragin of Skyline Vineyards. “With the warm summer and fall, the grapes were able to bake in the oven just right for really great quality.”
Normally wine harvest begins between the end of August and Labor Day, but this year much of the harvest occurred in the last few weeks of October. Warm summer weather helped fruit ripen, as the Treasure Valley recorded its second hottest summer with 27 days of triple digit temperatures. Parts of Idaho’s Snake River Valley American Viticultural Area (AVA) and the Eagle Hills AVA north of Boise — are located in the Treasure Valley.
“The yields look very good this year,” said Jay Hawkins of Lanae Ridge Vineyard outside Caldwell. “We harvested three weeks behind normal, but the incredibly nice fall enabled us to leave the fruit hanging and not rush the pick. We are probably 20% higher in tonnage compared to our historical average and easily double last year’s very light crop.”
Kris Martin of Emerald Slope Vineyard, which supplies grapes to a number of Idaho wineries, agreed. “Yields on some varieties have been 10-12% higher this year.”
Winemakers in northern Idaho’s Lewis-Clark Valley AVA also experienced delays due to cool weather, and had fewer hot days overall compared to 2021. “So far, the harvest is greater than last year’s,” said Kelsie Dyell, assistant winemaker at Lindsay Creek Vineyards near Lewiston. “Lower temperatures than last year created a longer growing season.”
“Our wine growers struck a beautiful balance this year for a strong harvest, considering the weather ups and downs,” said Moya Dolsby, Executive Director of the Idaho Wine Commission. “Harvest produced some of the best flavors yet, and I am really looking forward to Rhone varietals such as Syrah, Viognier and Grenache. The good news for consumers is they have great Idaho wines to sample now, along with more to look forward to.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.