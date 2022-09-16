The ruling of ineligibility for a Rigby High School athlete has been reversed following a court-ordered hearing through the Idaho High School Activities Association (IHSAA).
The IHSAA, who had previously ruled the student as ineligible based on an allegation that he did not properly reside within the boundaries of Jefferson Joint School District #251, declared him eligible to play in a close vote.
"They allowed him to compete at Rigby High School. His first game was against Bonneville and he played very well, as we know he is a talented athlete," said Robin Dunn, the student's attorney.
The athlete had filed a lawsuit against the IHSAA in August when his attempt to have the ruling waived was turned down, still on the grounds of his residency.
According to the statement the student submitted to the courts at the time of filing, his family moved from Idaho Falls, where he previously played varsity football for Idaho Falls High School, to Rigby in November of 2021. The move, he stated, was made to shorten his father's commute to work in the Rigby and Rexburg areas. After the move, his statement said, he applied for an athletic transfer with the IHSAA.
The student and his family vacated their home in Idaho Falls and moved into a rental in Rigby, according to Court Documents. The family also submitted to the IHSAA and the District Court copies their lease agreement for their Rigby residence as well as a letter from the United States Post Office confirming their mailing address in response to a letter sent to the IHSAA from the Idaho Falls High School Athletics Department that claimed the student still resided in Idaho Falls and was using a Rigby address to play football in Rigby.
Following the initial hearing with the District Court, Dunn submitted a declaration stating the student was being barred from the opportunities he needed to succeed in life. His statement iterated the idea that the student, and his family, were being discriminated against both racially and socioeconomically. Dunn stated the family's home in Idaho Falls, prior to the move, had been vandalized multiple times and that the student had endured several instances of racially-motivated name-calling.
Dunn's statement also recounted the students experience after enrolling at RHS; experiences which included phone calls and text messages from coaching staff at IFHS, bombarding him with accusations and statements that they would make sure he couldn't participate in varsity sports. The student, Dunn said, repeatedly explained to the coaches that his move to Rigby was not about sports.
"Most would characterize the nearly 20 phone calls, multiple texts from his former coach as intimidation, harassment and bullying. Telling [student] over and over again, that he would never be allowed to play. Most coaches know, protocol would require speaking to the student's parents, not the minor in these situations, but this coach knew this young man's parents were at a disadvantage," Dunn's statement said. "When [student] told the coach about his house being egged, the coach asked for proof and stated in a text that he did not believe it happened."
The official court ruling of the August 23 hearing granted the student a partial Temporary Restraining Order (TRO) which would allow him to practice with the Rigby High School Varsity Football team, but not play. This, Dunn said at the time, was to ensure the student stayed in shape in during the legal proceedings to prevent future injuries should he be allowed to play. The Judge, Stevan H. Thompson, also ordered the IHSAA hold another hearing within 14 days (Sept. 6), to reevaluate the student's eligibility.
Dunn stated he and an experienced interpreter accompanied the student and his family to the IHSAA hearing. This time, he said, they were able to bring to light the bullying he suffered within the school and from the coaching staff.
"We were, perhaps, more thorough," Dunn stated. "There was a lot of emotion in this hearing. It brought me to tears. It brought the audience to tears."
Students from IFHS had written and submitted letters for the hearing, Dunn said. In these letters, several students apologized to this athlete for their behavior and conduct. Several other RHS students testified on his behalf and stated how great of a person he was. The Athletic Director at District #251 and one of the RHS coaches testified for him as well.
"It's a beginning," Dunn said. "We as a society can do better, but it's a beginning."
The results of the hearing were delivered to Dunn and the student on Sept. 8, just in time for Rigby's game against Bonneville High School on Sept. 9, Dunn said.
Representatives from the IHSAA were unable to comment on the reversal stating the IHSAA does not comment on individual eligibilities.