The District 7 High School Rodeo participants traveled to St. Anthony and Rexburg throughout May in hopes of qualifying for the State Finals, originally scheduled to take place from June 13 to June 20.
The Idaho High School Rodeo Association planned to rodeo on, with Melanie Crist, the IHSRA Secretary, posting on the group’s Facebook page May 7 with the rescheduled dates and the warning that there would be a few changes to comply with Governor Brad Little’s staged reopening.
Less than a month later on June 2, Crist posted again stating, “Following a meeting this morning with the Bannock County commissioners and the health department, we must inform you that our 2020 IHSRA State Finals rodeo has been cancelled.”
The post drew over 100 reactions and comments, many asking about raffles, scholarship awards and the possibility of relocating.
Brent Robertson of the District 7 Rodeo Board and the National Director for the IHSRA stated that while the health department had hinted that the event may not go forward, they were surprised to learn of the cancellation.
“It was sprung on us pretty quick,” Robertson said. “We’re still continuing with the district rodeos and nationals are still proceeding as far as I know.”
According to Robertson, the Rodeo Association is looking at relocating the State Finals, but it’ll be difficult to find a space to accommodate the size, with the group needing 200 stalls and camping spots.
Bannock County Commissioner Terrel Tovey stated that the commissioners did not cancel the event, but told organizers it couldn’t move forward at the Bannock County Event Center.
“The last time we met, we told the coordinators that they needed to have a plan in place that would follow the reopening guidelines and was approved by the health district,” Tovey said. “Large events have to have a plan approved by the Southeast Idaho Health District and they didn’t have a plan to execute their ideas or meet the requirements. It was a 12 bullet point point list with no details.”
According to Tovey, the commissioners also decided to not allow another event to move forward the same day they made a decision to not move forward with the rodeo.
“Groups need to have a plan to use the facilities; the races had a plan and that’s why they’ve been allowed to move forward,” he said. “We’re starting to see a spike in our district and while we really want the economy to open up, we have a liability to protect our citizens. We want to be fair and equitable with each group wanting to hold an event.”
Tovey said if the rodeo board wanted to present a new plan that had the health district’s approval, they could move forward with the rodeo in Bannock.
June 4, Crist posted again stating the finals were back on, now to take place in Blackfoot. Events will begin June 14 and continue through June 19. More details are expected to be released and Crist stated that they must adapt to the current situation and work together.
“We are excited that the Idaho High School Finals Rodeo has chosen us as the venue for this prestigious event,” Brandon Bird, manager of the Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds, told Fred Davis of the Bingham County Chronicle. “We have always been happy to help with the youth and their events and look forward to working to make this event successful as well.”
The current all around female leaders for the District 7 Rodeo include: Halley Gutherie of Rigby in second place, Alexis Hutchings of Monteview, Shaylee Warner of Rigby in seventh place, Makiya Bond of Rigby in place 14, Abby Nordstrom of Rigby in place 17, Faith Bitsoi of Rigby in place 19, Whitley Day of Rigby in place 23, Harley Daw of Rigby in place 27, Maylee Nordstrom of Rigby in place 35, Taya Brown of Ririe in place 37, Lundyn Daw of Rigby in place 43 and Lexi Miller of Rigby in palce 46.
All around boys leaders for District 7 include: Jayden Warner of Rigby in fourth place, Kyler Erickson of Rigby in fifth place, Carson Bingham of Rigby in seventh place, William Warner of Rigby in eighth place, Tyson Bond of Rigby in place 15, Cooper Olaveson of Rigby in place 30, Alex Clarke of Rigby in place 31, Bransyn Landon of Rigby in place 33 and Bracken Cordingley of Rigby in place 48.