Ilene Mathew is named Turkey Days Grand Prize Winner

Ilene Mathew smiles with her receipt at the conclusion of her $100 Grand Prize shopping spree.

 EDNA GRANT / The Jefferson Star

Ilene Mathew entered Broulim’s on Nov. 18 in shock with the knowledge she had been chosen as The Jefferson Star‘s annual Turkey Days Grand Prize Winner, though she still wore a smile on her face.

According to Mathew, she is recovering from a recent knee-replacement surgery. She stated she just finishing up her final physical therapy session at Mobley’s Physical Therapy when she received the call notifying her she had won the grand prize.


