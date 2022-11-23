Ilene Mathew is named Turkey Days Grand Prize Winner

Ilene Mathew entered Broulim’s on Nov. 18 in shock with the knowledge she had been chosen as The Jefferson Star‘s annual Turkey Days Grand Prize Winner, though she still wore a smile on her face.
According to Mathew, she is recovering from a recent knee-replacement surgery. She stated she just finishing up her final physical therapy session at Mobley’s Physical Therapy when she received the call notifying her she had won the grand prize.
“I was one shoe on and one shoe off,” she stated with a chuckle.
This year, Mathew will host about twenty of her kids at her home in Garfield for Thanksgiving. By kids, she stated she means children and grandchildren.
Of her eleven children, seven live near enough to attend her Thanksgiving Day dinner, of which she said she will provide the turkey, potatoes and rolls; her children and grandchildren will provide the sides, salads and pies.
“There will be plenty for all of us,” she stated.
Mathew stated she likes to bake, and she will be baking the dinner rolls for Thanksgiving.
“Everybody likes those,” she said, stating she can make a lot of the rolls all at once.
Her favorite thing to bake, she said, is plenty of cookies for Christmastime. She made sure to stock up on her baking supplies.
She stated the last time she won something was when she was in the eighth grade, where she had her name pulled out of a hat and won a small camera, but that winning the grand prize shopping spree now was a welcome surprise.
The rest of the Turkey Days drawing winners are as follows:
Prizes must be claimed and picked up within thirty days of the drawing.
Broulims (2 Turkeys) -Steve Richins of Rigby and Allen Swanson of Rigby
Mobley Physical Therapy ($25 Gift Card) — Alma Janson of Rigby
Creation Station (1 Custom T-shirt) — Kent Sperry of Rigby
The Burlap Flower (3-month floral subscription) — Caryn Raymond of Menan
Brightside Dental (2 Turkeys) — Jenny Brown of Rigby and Darwin Cazeh of Rigby
Scotty’s True Value (1 Turkey) — Nessie Zitlau of Rigby
Papa Kelsey’s (1 medium pizza) — Zacc Vanmiddendop
Idaho Drug (2 Turkeys and 2 $10 gift cards) — Wendy Willford of Rigby, Karen Madsen of Rigby, Michael Ray of Rigby and Kim Grijalva of Rigby.
Eclipz Salon (1 Service and product basket) — Shelly Allred of Rigby
Pandora’s Chocolates (Basket full of Chocolate treats) — Trish Fielding of Rigby
Country Cottons (1 Rigby Trojan Hat) — Anna Morris of Rigby
Floral Calssics (Thanksgiving arrangement) — Susan Fries of Rigby
Scotty’s Two (1 Turkey) — Joshua Gohl
Westmark Credit Union ($25 Gift Card) — T.L. Saint of Rigby
Ron’s Point S (2 Turkeys) — John Sheppard of Rigby and Claire Gray of Rigby
Rigby Physical Therapy ($50 Gift Card) — Glenna Taylor of Idaho Falls
Bob’s Kwik Serve ($30 Gift Card) — Dale Webster of Rigby
Les Schwab Tire (1 Turkey) — Bethany Stone of Rigby
Arctic Circle ($20 Gift Card) — Barbara Hall of Rigby
Bank of Commerce in Rigby ($25 Gift Card) — Rose Reeder of Roberts
Bank of Commerce in Ririe ($25 Gift Card) — Paulana Wheeler or Ririe
Townsquare Dental (1 Turkey and sack of potatoes) — Brenda Stoddard of Menan
Teton Vision (2 Free Pies) — Andrea Young of Rigby
Upper Valley Family Medicine ( $25 Gift Card) — Helen Holman of Rigby
