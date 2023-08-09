The Jefferson County Board of Commissioners discussed the issue of illegal land divisions with Planning and Zoning Administrator Milton Ollerton during a July 24 public hearing on changes to the subdivision ordinance.
Two members of the public spoke against a single text amendment proposed to the ordinance regarding land division applications. According to Ollerton, the Planning and Zoning Commission had recommended to approve the removal of the administrative land division process.
As it currently stands, Ollerton informed the board and the public, a landowner who owns a parcel which existed prior to 2008 has the ability to divide their land without filing a plat. However, removing the administrative land division process would essentially create a requirement for all land divisions to be platted for approval.
“There are concerns with this process,” Ollerton stated. “In the last few months we’ve had half a dozen building permits that we’ve had to [reject] because the land hadn’t been divided properly.”
According to County Prosecutor Mark Taylor, state statute dictates the Clerk’s office is required to record any document that comes into their office. Due to this, several people will unknowingly split their land and sell it, recording the deeds with the Clerk’s office and not running it by the Planning Department to ensure it complies with the law.
Taylor then presented a hypothetical situation; a landowner splits his land this way, and then sells it to a new person. Even if the Clerk’s office issued the first landowner a notice that his land division may not be perfectly legal, the notice is not recorded with the deed. Upon selling the land, the new landowner would have no knowledge of the possible illegality of the land they purchased and would then be penalized upon their attempt to build a home.
“We aren’t protecting the buyers,” Taylor said.
Another concern with the process, Ollerton stated, is it creates a possibility for a land owner to create a high-density subdivision where one would otherwise not be allowed by zoning requirements.
“If someone owns several lots next to each other, and wants to do land splits on each lot, in essence creating a subdivision and goes against the purpose of this,” he said.
However, the complete deletion of the process raised concern with some of the county citizens who spoke up against it’s removal.
Citizen Kevin Thompson approached the board during the hearing’s public comment section to present some unintended consequences of removing the process completely. To Thompson, the administrative land division process isn’t only used for residential areas, but is also used for large parcels of agricultural land.
According to Thompson, large pieces of farm land are often split and sold, and due to their size, he said it would not make sense to have to plat each of the splits.
Speaking neutrally on the topic, Michael Clark stated he understood the intent behind the proposal to remove the process completely. However, he stated, he also understood where those opposing the action would be coming from. The removal of the process, he said, felt like removing certain rights from property owners.
“We’re not addressing the root cause of the problem,” Clark said, “we need to figure out what are the gaps in our current system that allow these things to happen.”
This sentiment was shared by County Commissioner Scott Hancock who reiterated the idea to Ollerton during the county’s discussion of the hearing. He encouraged Ollerton to consider some of the points brought to them during the hearing before making a final decision on the land division process.
“This has been very insightful,” Ollerton said. “We always learn something new with public hearings.”
