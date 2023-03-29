Jefferson County Republican Women

RIGBY — Youth In Government. The JCRW will discuss opportunities in our community that encourage youth to be involved in government. Lorrie Dye and Cynthia Squires will present about Know Your Government, Bird Derrick and a student will inform on Girls State. Meeting held in the Jefferson County Commissioners Room at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 30, 2023.


