RIGBY — Youth In Government. The JCRW will discuss opportunities in our community that encourage youth to be involved in government. Lorrie Dye and Cynthia Squires will present about Know Your Government, Bird Derrick and a student will inform on Girls State. Meeting held in the Jefferson County Commissioners Room at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 30, 2023.
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints will be holding General Conference on April 1-2. There will be five sessions available to the public. They will be held at 10 am, 2 p.m. 6 p.m. on April 1. Also there will be sessions at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on April 2. GC can be viewed on churchofjesuschrist.org, on YouTube, Channel 8 or the Gospel Library App.
Jefferson County Board of Commissioners
RIGBY — The Jefferson County Board of Commissioners will hold their regular meeting on April 3 at 9 a.m.
Rigby City Council
RIGBY — The Rigby City Council will hold their' regular meeting on April 6 at 7 p.m.
Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Grant Program Available to Idaho Elementary Schools
Idaho elementary schools interested in expanding the availability of fresh fruits and vegetables to students will have the chance to participate in the USDA’s 2024 Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program. Eligible schools will be awarded $50 to $75 per student for the school year to purchase fresh fruit and vegetables for the program. All grant awards are contingent on available USDA funds. For more information or to find a copy of the FFVP grant application and Certificate of Support document, visit https://www.sde.idaho.gov/events/awards-grants.html#grants. FFVP applications must be received by Friday, May 12, 2023.
