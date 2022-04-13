Jefferson Joint School District #251RIGBY — The Jefferson Joint School Board of Trustees is holding her monthly meeting on April 13 at 6:30 p.m.
Lewisville City CouncilLEWISVILLE — The Lewisville City Council will hold their regular meeting on April 13 at 7 p.m.
Menan City CouncilMENAN — The Menan City Council will hold their regular meeting on April 14 at 7 p.m.
Clark County School District 161DUBOIS — The Clark County School District Board of Trustees will meet on April 14 at 5:30 p.m.
Central Fire District RIGBY — Central Fire District Board of Commissioners will be holding their regular meeting on April 14 at 8 p.m.
Jefferson County Board of CommissionersRIGBY — The Jefferson County Board of Commissioners will hold their regular meeting on April 18 at 9 a.m.
