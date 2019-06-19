Lions Club hosts screenings RIGBY — The Lions District 39E Unit will appear in the Rigby Stampede Parade June 22. After the parade, the unit will park at Rigby City Park and the Rigby Lions Club will provide free hearing, blood pressure and vision screenings. Church celebrates anniversary RIGBY — The Bethel Baptist Church members will hold a celebration of the church’s 40th anniversary from 1 to 3 p.m. June 22 at 3866 E. 400 N. The event will consist of a Dutch oven cookout and cowboy poetry. The celebration will continue from 10 a.m. to noon June 23 with regular Sunday service. HOST families sought The Idaho International Summerfest is coming to Rexburg between July 8 and 13. Organizers are still looking for more host families, and would gladly have families from the Rigby area. Please contact the Rexburg Area Chamber of Commerce at 208-356-5700 or e-mail us atidahosummerfest2019@gmail.com
if you are interested. Rigby City Council to meet RIGBY — The Rigby City Council will meet at 7 p.m. June 20 at Rigby City Hall, 158 W. Fremont Avenue. An agenda can be found at cityofrigby.com. VFW to meet RIGBY—The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 1004 will be meet at 7 p.m. June 20 at the Rigby Senior Citizens Center, 391 Community Lane. For more information contact Post Commander Roy Gibson at 208-589-7182. The Ladies of VFW Post No. 1004 will also be meeting at the same time and location. For more information contact Diana Gibson at 208-589-3731 or Sharon Stees at 208-521-2517. WJ School Board meeting MUD LAKE—The West Jefferson School District No. 253 Board of Trustees is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. June 20. SUP holds June program REXBURG — The Upper Snake River Valley Chapter of the Sons of Utah Pioneers will feature Robert Pyle telling about “Buffalo Bill and the Pioneers of the Great Horn Basin in Wyoming” at 6:30 p.m. June 20 in the Senior Citizens Center in Rexburg at 40 S 2nd W. A light supper will be provided before the speaker. The chapter meets each month on the third Thursday, except in July and August. New guests are welcome.
