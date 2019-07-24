RHS class of ‘58 having reunion
RIGBY — The Rigby High School class of 1958 will have a reunion at 6 p.m. July 25. The reunion will be at Chuck-a-Rama in Idaho Falls.
RHS class of ‘64 to hold reunion
RIGBY — The Rigby High School class of 1964 will hold its 55th reunion at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 16 at the Loft Reception Center, 5 North 3800 East in Rigby. Call Colleen Allgood Skaar at 208-754-4343 with any questions. Pictures will be taken promptly at 5:30 p.m.
New food pantry location in Rigby
RIGBY — The Giving Cupboard food pantry is opening a new location at 153 North 3900 East in Rigby. Distributions for August are from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 6 and 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Aug. 20. The Giving Cupboard, in partnership with the Idaho Food Bank in Boise, will provide fresh and frozen food items. Contact Naomi Schilling at naomirschilling@gmail.com with questions.
Rigby Urban Renewal to meet
RIGBY — The Rigby Urban Renewal Agency will have special meeting at 5:30 p.m. July 25 at Rigby City Hall.