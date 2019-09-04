JSD meeting scheduled
RIGBY — The Jefferson Joint School District No. 251 Board of Trustees will meet at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 11. An agenda can be found at https:// jeffersonsd251.org/.
Clark County school board meeting
DUBOIS — The Clark County School District No. 161 Board of Trustees is scheduled to meet at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 9.
Ririe council meeting slated
RIRIE — The Ririe City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Sept. 10 at Ririe City Hall.
Roberts council to meet
ROBERTS — The Roberts City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Sept. 10.
Lewisville council meeting scheduled
LEWISVILLE — The Lewisville City Council is scheduled to meet at 7 p.m. Sept. 11.
Menan P&Z to meet
MENAN — The Menan Planning and Zoning Commission is scheduled to meet 7 p.m. Sept. 5.