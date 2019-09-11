Reps. to attend town hall
REXBURG — Idaho House Republican leadership and members of the House GOP Caucus from Districts 34 and 35 — including Rep. Jerald Raymond (Menan) and Rep. Rodney G. “Rod” Furniss (Rigby) — will hold a town hall in Rexburg Sept. 16. The town hall will be 6 to 8 p.m. at Rexburg City Hall and constituents are invited. Representatives will take written questions. Early questions can be sent to info@idahohouserepublicancaucus.com. Topics to be covered include education, economic development and roads.
American Legion to meet
RIGBY — American Legion Post 20 will meet at 7 p.m. Sept. 17 at the Crown of Life Lutheran Church. Veterans are invited and encouraged to attend. For information, contact Ron Derrick, Post 20 Commander, at 208-569-0126.
Rigby Clean up day this weekend
RIGBY — The City of Rigby will hold a fall clean up day 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 14. Dumpsters will be located at the INL parking lot on State Highway 48. Rigby city residents can bring their garbage, but must bring a copy of their bill to prove residency. The city will not accept paint containers with liquid paint, flammable liquids, dead animals or tires.
Rigby P&Z to meet
RIGBY — The Rigby Planning and Zoning Commission is scheduled to meet 7 p.m. tomorrow at Rigby City Hall.
Fire district to meet
RIGBY — The Central Fire District Board of Commissioners will meet at 8 p.m. tomorrow at the District Office, 697 Annis Highway. An agenda can be found at centralfire district.com.
Ririe school board to meet
RIRIE — The Ririe Joint School District No. 252 Board of Trustees will meet at 7 p.m. tomorrow.
Menan council meeting slated
MENAN — The Menan City Council will meet at 7 p.m. tomorrow.
FamilySearch class next week
RIGBY — A FamilySearch Searching Techniques class will be taught 10 to 11:30 a.m. Sept. 17, and will be repeated 7 to 8:30 p.m. Sept. 19. The class is designed to take those who know the basics of FamilySearch to the next level toward being an expert researcher. Each class will be held in the Family History Center at 258 W 1st N in Rigby; enter through the East door. Directors of the class are Brent and Jamie Anderson. If possible, text 208-419-2328 to register. Information at rigbyidfhc.blogspot.com.
Nominations sought for award
Serve Idaho, the Governor’s Commission on Service and Volunteerism, is accepting nominations for the annual Idaho’s Brightest Star Awards. The awards recognize outstanding Idaho volunteers in various categories. Nominations will be accepted until Oct. 11. Nomination forms and details can be found at ServeIdaho.gov.
County P&Z meeting
RIGBY — A Jefferson County Planning and Zoning public hearing is scheduled for 6 p.m. tomorrow in the Commissioners’ Meeting Room of the Jefferson County Courthouse at 210 Courthouse Way. Planning and zoning commissioners will discuss a plat amendment and a conditional use permit application.