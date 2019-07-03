Jefferson Star closed July 4
The Jefferson Star will be closed for the Fourth of July. The paper will resume normal hours July 5.
Courthouse Annex receiving grand opening
The Jefferson County commissioners will host a grand opening for the Jefferson County Courthouse Annex from 2 to 5 p.m. July 8 at 210 Courthouse Way in Rigby. The ribbon cutting will be at 2:30 p.m.
Jefferson Joint School District meeting scheduled
RIGBY — The Jefferson Joint School District No. 251 Board of Trustees will meet at 6:30 p.m. July 10. An agenda can be found at https:// jeffersonsd251.org/.
Clark County School District meeting slated
DUBOIS — The Clark County School District No. 161 Board of Trustees will meet at 5:30 p.m. July 8. An agenda can be found at clarkcounty schools161.org.