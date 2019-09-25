Outdoors grant deadline approaching
Grant applications for Be Outside Idaho will be accepted until close of business Oct. 1. Be Outside Idaho is a program to connect Idaho youth to the outdoors. Grants are for projects that support the organization’s mission to “connect children with the nature in Idaho, from backyards to mountaintops.” Candidates for the grant are Idaho schools, government entities and non-profit organizations. Details and the application can be found at beoutsideidaho.gov.
Commissioners to meet
RIGBY — The Jefferson County Board of Commissioners will meet at 9 a.m. Sept. 30 in the Jefferson County Courthouse Annex.
Family history class to begin
RIGBY — Starting Oct. 3 and continuing each Thursday, Oct. 10, 17 and 24, a Beginning Family History class will be held at the Family History Center in Rigby at 258 W 1st N. The class will run 7 to 8:30 each evening and attendees can enter through the east door. This is for all community members that desire to start their family history but do not know where to begin. No previous experience is necessary. The classes will be repeated in November on Tuesdays, from 10 to 11:30 a.m., Nov. 5, 12 and 19 and Dec. 3. Call or text 208-419-2328 with any questions.