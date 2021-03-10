Idaho Star Card
ITD — The Idaho Transportation Department and Division of Motor Vehicles wants to remind residents the importance of obtaining a Star Card — Idaho’s REAL ID. Beginning October 1, 2021, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security will require a Star Card, U.S. passport, military ID, or other REAL ID compliant identification, to board a commercial flight and enter a federal facility.
While getting a Star Card is not mandatory, without it, you will have to provide a passport or other form of REAL ID to fly in the United States.
Jefferson School Board
RIGBY — The Jefferson Joint School Dist. #251 Board of Trustees will hold their regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. tonight at the district office building.
Lewisville City Council
LEWISVILLE — The Lewisville City Council’s regular meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. tonight.
Ririe School Board
RIRIE — The Ririe School Dist. #252 Board of Trustees will hold their meeting at 7 p.m. tonight.
Clark County School Board
DUBOIS — The Clark County School Dist. #161 Board of Trustees will hold their meeting at 5:30 p.m. March 11.
Menan City Council
MENAN — The Menan City Council regular meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. March 11.
Central Fire District
RIGBY — The Central Fire District Board of Commissioners will hold their regularly scheduled meeting at 8 p.m. March 11.