July 4 Closures
In observance of Independence Day, July 4, banks, city offices and county offices will be closed on Monday July 5.
July 4 Deadlines
Due to the Independence holiday, The Jefferson Star will have early deadlines for all editorial, classified and legal content for the July 7 edition. Deadlines for the Star Plus will be 10 a.m. July 1, legals and classified ads will be accepted until noon July 1, and the editorial content deadline will be at 4 p.m. July 1 as well. The Jefferson Star’s office will be closed Monday, July 5th so that their staff can spend the holiday with their families.
Menan holiday
MENAN — The Rigby FFA is doing a breakfast in Menan for the 4th of July celebration as a fundraiser that will be in the Midway Elementary parking lot. The breakfast is from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. There will be a raffling with many great prizes donated by local businesses. The FFA will also provide a park-n-ride from the breakfast to the park for those who want it.
Rigby City Council
RIGBY — The Rigby City Council will hold their meeting July 1 at 7 p.m. located at 158 W Fremont Ave, Rigby, ID 83442.
Jefferson County Commissioners
JEFFERSON COUNTY — The commissioners will hold their regular Monday meeting July 5 at 9 a.m.