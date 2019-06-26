Celebration at Jefferson co. Lake
An Independence Day celebration will occur June 29 at Jefferson County Lake. The celebration will include music, vendors and a fun run. It will end with a fireworks display over the lake.
Hamer Parade
The Hamer Independence Day parade will be at 7 p.m. July 4. A dinner at the Hamer Elementary School grounds will follow. The celebration will conclude with fireworks at dark.
Jefferson Star closed July 4
The Jefferson Star will be closed for the Fourth of July. The paper will resume normal hours July 5.
Commissioners to meet
Jefferson County Commissioners are scheduled to hold their regular meeting at 9 a.m. July 1.