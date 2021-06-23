July 4 Closures
In observance of Independence Day, July 4, banks, city offices and county offices will be closed on Monday July 5th.
July 4 Deadlines
Due to the Independence holiday, The Jefferson Star will have early deadlines for all editorial, classified and legal content for the July 7 edition. Deadlines for the Star Plus will be 10 a.m. July 1, legals and classified ads will be accepted until noon July 1, and the editorial content deadline will be at 4 p.m. July 1 as well. The Jefferson Star’s office will be closed Monday, July 5th so that their staff can spend the holiday with their families.
Jefferson County Commissioners
JEFFERSON COUNTY — The commissioners will hold their regular Monday meeting Jun 28 at 9 a.m.
Jefferson County Planning and Zoning
JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Jefferson County Planning and Zoning commissioners will hold a public meeting June 24 at 6 p.m. The address is 210 Courthouse Way, Suite 170.