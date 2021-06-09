Rigby Planning and Zoning
RIGBY — The city of Rigby will hold a Planning and Zoning meeting at 7 p.m. June 10 at the City Hall Council Chambers.
Rigby Stampede Days
RIGBY — Rigby will be holding its annual Stampede Days June 18 and 19. Rodeo gates open Friday June 18 at 7 p.m.The Rigby Rotary Club will hold their breakfast Saturday June 19 at 6:30 a.m. The parade will be June 19 at 10 a.m. Queen coronation is June 19 at 6:30 p.m.
Rigby Summer Reading Program
RIGBY — Rigby City Library will be holding its annual Summer Reading Program starting June 15 and will run for two months. That day children can come in and pick out their books. There will also be book bingo available for the kids to play.
Clark County School Board
CLARK COUNTY — The Clark County School Board will hold a meeting June 10 at 5:30 p.m.