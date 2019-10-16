Menan levy information meeting scheduled
MENAN — An informational meeting on the Menan dedicated street levy will be held at 7 p.m. Oct. 23 at Menan City Hall. Members of the public are invited to attend. At 8 p.m. Menan City Council will switch to a work meeting on the area of impact.
Blood donation opportunity today
RIGBY — The Red Cross will be holding a blood donation drive from 1 to 6 p.m. today at Rigby East Stake Center, 4021 E 300 N. Information on other upcoming blood drives in the area can be found at redcrossblood.org.
SUP program tomorrow
REXBURG — Sons of Utah Pioneers will hold a program at 6:30 p.m. tomorrow at the Madison County Senior Citizens Center, located at 40 S. 2nd W. The program will feature Ken Brown: A Marine’s Experiences on Iwo Jima in WWII. Light supper will be served. All are welcome.
Free firefighter training in November
IDAHO FALLS — A free two-day Eastern Idaho Fire Chiefs Association seminar will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 2 and 3. at the Civic Center for the Performing Arts located at 501 S. Holmes Ave. The seminar is headed by Curt Isakson, who has more than 30 years of experience in fire service. Food will be provided and RSVPs are required. Register at the Idaho Falls Fire Department website or Facebook page.
Medicare enrollment period begins
The Medicare Annual Enrollment period began yesterday and will end Dec. 7. Senior Health Insurance Benefits Advisors (SHIBA) recommends people with Medicare review their coverage before the enrollment period ends, as there may be coverage changes. Certified Medicare Counselors are available across the state for one-on-one meetings to help Medicare beneficiaries make informed decisions. In eastern Idaho, counselors will be in Idaho Falls, Blackfoot and Pocatello. For details visit doi.idaho.gov.
Henry’s Fork council to meet
ASHTON — The next Henry’s Fork Watershed Council meeting will be Oct. 22 at the Henry’s Fork Foundation Community Campus located at 801 Main Street in Ashton. Topics of discussion will include a recap of the 2019 water year and more. Email jamie@henrysfork.org to RSVP or with any questions.