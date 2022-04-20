Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #1004RIGBY — The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #1004 will hold their regular meeting on April 21 at 7 p.m. at the Rigby Senior Center.

Ladies of the VFW Post #1004RIGBY — The Ladies of The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #1004 will hold their regular meeting on April 21 at 7 p.m.

Rigby City CouncilRIGBY — The Rigby City Council will be holding their regular meeting on April 21 at 7 p.m.

Jefferson County Board of CommissionersRIGBY — The Jefferson County Board of Commissioners will be holding their regular meeting on April 25 at 9 a.m.

