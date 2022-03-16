Jefferson County Board of CommissionersRIGBY – The Jefferson County Board of Commissioners will hold their regular meeting on Monday, March 14 at 9 a.m.

Ririe Joint School District #252 Board of TrusteesRIRIE – Ririe Joint School district #252 will hold their regular school board meeting on Wednesday, March 16 at 7 p.m.

Rigby City CouncilRIGBY – The Rigby City Council will hold their regular meeting on Thursday, March 17 at 6:30 p.m.

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #1104RIGBY – The Veteran’s of Foreign Wars will meet on March 17 at 7 p.m. at the Rigby Senior Center.

West Jefferson School District #253 Board of TrusteesTERRETON – The West Jefferson School District will hold their regular board meeting on March 17 at 6 p.m.

Jefferson Joint School District #251RIGBY – There will be no school on March 21 through March 25 due to Spring Break.

