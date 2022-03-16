Jefferson County Board of CommissionersRIGBY – The Jefferson County Board of Commissioners will hold their regular meeting on Monday, March 14 at 9 a.m.
Ririe Joint School District #252 Board of TrusteesRIRIE – Ririe Joint School district #252 will hold their regular school board meeting on Wednesday, March 16 at 7 p.m.
Rigby City CouncilRIGBY – The Rigby City Council will hold their regular meeting on Thursday, March 17 at 6:30 p.m.
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #1104RIGBY – The Veteran’s of Foreign Wars will meet on March 17 at 7 p.m. at the Rigby Senior Center.
West Jefferson School District #253 Board of TrusteesTERRETON – The West Jefferson School District will hold their regular board meeting on March 17 at 6 p.m.
Jefferson Joint School District #251RIGBY – There will be no school on March 21 through March 25 due to Spring Break.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.