CORRECTION — The Jefferson Star article titled “Commissioners remedy second meeting violation, other business” in the July 10 edition of The Jefferson Star, written by Nina Rydalch, had an error. On page 5, in the first paragraph of the second column, the article read the smaller chip size used in sealing is three-fourths and the larger size is five-eighths. However, five-eighths is smaller, and is the size the county is currently using for road sealing.
Class of ‘69 searching for classmates
ARCO — Butte County High School Class of 1969 will hold their 50-year class reunion July 19 and 20 in Arco, Idaho. If you have contact information for anyone from that class, please call or email Mary Ellen Braithwaite at 208-317-2437 or at paragon@cableone.net.
Hot Classic Nights this weekend
RIGBY — The Rigby Hot Classic Nights Car Show and Drags is happening from 12 to 6 p.m. July 20 at Rigby City Park. The event will benefit the Senior Citizens Meals on Wheels program.
RHS class of ‘58 having reunion
RIGBY — The Rigby High School class of 1958 will have a reunion at 6 p.m. July 25. The reunion will be at Chuck-a-Rama in Idaho Falls.
State seeks nominees for award
Nominations for the 2019 Governor’s Lifetime Achievement Award will be accepted through Sept. 4. Idaho Gov. Brad Little will select a nominated individual who has made significant contributions to developing, managing or conserving recreating resources or developing, managing or promoting Idaho tourism. Contact Laurie McConnell at 208-287-0781 or visit the http://bit.ly/324UIs7 to download a nomination form.
Rigby City Council to meet
RIGBY — The Rigby City Council is scheduled to meet at 7 p.m. July 18 at Rigby City Hall, 158 W. Fremont Avenue. An agenda can be found at cityofrigby.com.
WJ school board to meet
MUD LAKE —The West Jefferson School District No. 253 Board of Trustees is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. July 18.
VFW and Ladies of VFW to meet
RIGBY—The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 1004 will meet at 7 p.m. July 18 at the Rigby Senior Citizens Center, 391 Community Lane. For more information contact Post Commander Roy Gibson at 208-589-7182. The Ladies of VFW Post No. 1004 will also meet at the same time and location. For more information contact Diana Gibson at 208-589-3731 or Sharon Stees at 208-521-2517.