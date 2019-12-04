Free STD testing
RIGBY — Eastern Idaho Public Health in partnership with Breaking Boundaries is offering free, confidential tests for rapid HIV and other sexually-transmitted diseases. In Rigby, testing will be offered 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Dec. 6. To schedule an appointment, call 208-745-7297. Other local testing days will be Dec. 18 in Dubois (208-374-5216) and Dec. 19 in Mud Lake (208-663-4840). The testing is in recognition of World AIDS Day, which was Dec. 1.
ISP increases patrols
Idaho State Police and other law enforcement agencies throughout Idaho, Montana and Washington will have increased patrols throughout the holiday season. The purpose is to identify and remove impaired drivers from the roadways. ISP encourages people to drive sober, call a cab or use a ride-share service and to not let others drive while intoxicated.
4-H scholarship application due
4-H scholarship applications are due Dec. 15. More information can be found at www.uidaho.edu/extension/4h/programs/scholarships.
HFWC conference next week
REXBURG — The Henry’s Fork Watershed Council Annual Watershed Conference will be held at 9 a.m. Dec. 12. at the SpringHill Marriott in Rexburg. This year’s conference will touch on intersections between agriculture and fisheries. RSVP to jamie@henrysfork.org.
Medicare enrollment ends
The Medicare Annual Enrollment period ends Dec. 7. Senior Health Insurance Benefits Advisors (SHIBA) recommends people with Medicare review their coverage before the enrollment period ends, as there may be coverage changes. Certified Medicare Counselors are available across the state for one-on-one meetings to help Medicare beneficiaries make informed decisions. In eastern Idaho, counselors have been in Idaho Falls, Blackfoot and Pocatello. For details visit doi.idaho.gov.
Rigby council to meet
RIGBY — Rigby City Council will meet at 7 p.m. tomorrow at Rigby City Hall.
County P&Z meeting slated
RIGBY — The Jefferson County Planning and Zoning Commission will meet at 6 p.m. tomorrow at the Jefferson County Courthouse.
Ririe council to meet
RIRIE — Ririe City Council is scheduled to meet at 7 p.m. Dec. 10 at Ririe City Hall.
Roberts council meeting slated
ROBERTS — Roberts City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Dec. 10.
County commissioners meeting
DUBOIS — Clark County commissioners are scheduled to meet at 9 a.m. Dec. 9.
CCSD board to meet
DUBOIS — The Clark County School District No. 161 Board of Trustees is scheduled to meet at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 9