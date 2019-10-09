No JSD classes Friday
Jefferson School District No. 251 will not be holding classes Oct. 11 due to Parent Teacher Conferences being held Oct. 9 and 10.
American Legion meeting next week
RIGBY — A Rigby American Legion meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Oct. 15. The meeting will take place in the Crown of Life Lutheran Church education building.
Menan City Council to meet
MENAN — The Menan City Council is scheduled to meet 7 p.m. tomorrow. An agenda can be found at cityofmenan.org
Ririe school board meeting scheduled
RIRIE — The Ririe Joint School District No. 252 Board of Trustees will meet at 7 p.m. tomorrow.
Fire district meeting slated
RIGBY — The Central Fire District Board of Commissioners will hold their monthly meeting at 8 p.m. tomorrow at the District Office, 697 Annis Highway. An agenda can be found at centralfiredistrict.com.