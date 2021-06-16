Rigby City Council Public Hearing
RIGBY — The Rigby City Council will hold a public hearing June 17 on the recommendation it received from the Rigby City’s Planning and Zoning Commission for approval of a request to approve for annexation of 60 acres, a preliminary plat for single family homes (R-1) and Multi-family (R-2) and for a planned unit development (PUD) for the Multi-family (R-2) located at 356 N 3800 East, Rigby, Idaho 83442.
Rigby Veteran of Foreign Wars
RIGBY — The VFW will be holding a meeting June 17 at 7 p.m. in the Senior Center.
July 4 Closures
In observance of Independence Day, July 4, banks, city offices and county offices will be closed on Monday July 5th.
July 4 Deadlines
Due to the Independence holiday, The Jefferson Star will have early deadlines for all editorial, classified and legal content for the July 7 edition. Deadlines for the Star Plus will be 10 a.m. July 1, legals and classified ads will be accepted until noon July 1, and the editorial content deadline will be at 4 p.m. July 1 as well. The Jefferson Star’s office will be closed Monday, July 5th.