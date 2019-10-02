Write-in candidate deadline approaching
The last day for write-in candidates to file declarations of intent with city clerks is Oct. 8.
Ririe council meeting slated
RIRIE — The Ririe City Council is scheduled to meet at 7 p.m. Oct. 8 at Ririe City Hall.
Roberts City Council to meet
ROBERTS — The Roberts City Council is scheduled to meet at 7 p.m. Oct. 8.
Lewisville council meeting
LEWISVILLE —
The Lewisville City Council meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Oct. 9. An agenda can be found at
cityof
lewisville.org.
Blood donation opportunities
RIGBY and DUBOIS — The Red Cross will be holding blood donation drives in eastern Idaho this month. In Clark County, the drive will be 12:30 to 6:15 p.m. Oct. 15 at the Dubois Community Center. In Jefferson County, blood drives will be held Oct. 4 – 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Jefferson County Courthouse, 210 Courthouse Way Suite 100; Oct. 8 (Eagle Scout project) – 12:15 to 5:15 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 401 W. 1st S.,; Oct. 11 – 9 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. at Rigby Idaho East Stake Center, 4021 E. 300 N.
Emergency Planning Committee to meet
RIGBY — The Jefferson County Local Emergency Planning Committee will meet at 10 a.m. Oct. 8 in the Commissioner’s Meeting Room at 210 Courthouse Way, Room 240. Business and community leaders as well as individuals with an interest in emergency planning and preparedness are welcome to come. The meeting is open to the public.
Dubois council meeting tonight
DUBOIS —The Dubois City Council will meet at 7 p.m. tonight.
Rigby council to meet
RIGBY — The Rigby City Council will meet at 7 p.m. tomorrow at Rigby City Hall. An agenda can be found at cityofrigby.com.
JSD meeting scheduled
RIGBY — The Jefferson Joint School District No. 251 Board of Trustees is scheduled to meet at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 9 at the district office.
Award nomination deadline nears
Nominations for the annual Idaho’s Brightest Star Awards will be accepted until Oct. 11. The award is given by Serve Idaho, the Governor’s Commission on Service and Volunteerism, and recognize outstanding Idaho volunteers in various categories. Nomination forms and details can be found at ServeIdaho.gov.