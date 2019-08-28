Dubois candidate filing deadline nears
DUBOIS — Two four-year Dubois City Council member positions are up for election this year. The deadline to file for candidacy is 5 p.m. Sept. 6. Those interested in candidacy can pick up applications 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday at the city clerk’s office in Dubois City Hall at 332 W Main and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at the county clerk’s office in Clark County Courthouse at 224 W Main.
Conservation tour coming up
CLARK COUNTY — The annual Clark Soil Conservation District’s 2019 tour RSVP deadline is Sept. 4 so an adequate amount of food can be ordered. The tour will be 9 a.m. Sept. 13 starting at the Dubois Community Center. The tour will be of the brush management project in Dubois. The tour will conclude with a steak fry lunch at the Dubois City Park. To RSVP, contact Robbie Taylor at 208-497-3653.
Early deadlines for Labor Day holiday
RIGBY — The Jefferson Star office will be closed Sept. 2 in observance of Labor Day and will reopen during normal business hours Sept. 3. The deadline for all legals, classifieds, ads and other editorial items for the paper of Sept. 4 will be 10 a.m. tomorrow, Aug. 29.
County Commissioners to meet
RIGBY — The Jefferson County Board of Commissioners will meet at 9 a.m. Sept. 3 at the Jefferson County Courthouse Annex, 210 Courthouse Way, rather than Sept. 2 due to Labor Day
Rigby City Council meeting
RIGBY — The Rigby City Council will meet 7 p.m. Sept. 4 at Rigby City Hall.