Jessica Roach of the Assessor’s Office stated during the Jefferson County Commissioner meeting June 21, the plan is to increase the administration fee from $3 to $6.
According to Roach, if the commissioners approve the increase at the public hearing, which is set for July 12, the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) would need about 2 months to get renewal notices mailed out with the new fees for vehicle registrations expiring in future months. There is no set date when the fee will change, as it would depend on ITD and how long it takes them to make the changes.
"Our administration fee has not changed in 25 years," said Roach.
Roach stated the purpose of increasing the admin fee is to cover the cost of running the DMV so it is not being supplemented by property taxes. This is a statewide system run by ITD and was never intended to be covered by property taxes. Many counties are seeing this department be somewhat supplemented by property taxes because the cost to run the DMV has increased over the last few years with more staff being added on as the population increases.
Roach also stated after ITD rolled out a new system last October, there has been more backlog due to longer processing times, which has resulted in many counties having to hire on more staff. Roach herself hired on an additional employee to help with the backlog.
According to Roach, the statewide average for administration fees is around $5. Surrounding counties in the area charge between $6 to $8.
"My data is based on 2019 to 2021 budget costs to run the Motor Vehicle Department, the number of transactions per day/month/year, and how much money the county brought in over those years from the current admin fee, said Roach. "It also comes from surrounding counties current admin fee."
Roach stated the other issue the DMV has run into is about the same time COVID hit, the number of titles increased substantially. Many people were purchasing titles for new cars.
"Many counties are facing this same issue and are currently working on recalculating their admin fees," said Roach."This is not just a Jefferson County issue. Again, Motor Vehicles is a statewide system run by ITD. You can go to any county and register or title your vehicles. Admin fees should be updated or looked at accordingly to the budgeted needs for each individual county, so that it is not being supplemented by property taxes, but rather self-funded, just as Parks and Recreation is solely funded by user fees from the lake."