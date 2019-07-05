An individual's Fourth of July fireworks celebration caused an estimated $35,000 worth of damage at a Rigby residence.
The fire, caused by a ground fountain, took place at 122 N 4100 East in Rigby. It caused extensive damage to a garage/shop and the contents within, and scorched another outbuilding. Central Fire Department Police Chief Carl Anderson said the property owner had taken precautions before setting off the fountain, but “sometimes fireworks just get the better of you.”
Anderson said contents in the shop included weightlifting equipment, tools, and spray paint. He said no cars were damaged.
Central Fire was called to the scene at 6:21 p.m. July 4 after being informed of a brush fire. Rigby, Ririe and Lewisville fire crews were initially dispatched. While on their way to the scene, fire crews were informed the fire had spread to the shop and possibly a trailer. After the first unit arrived at the scene, Central Fire requested assistance from the Ucon Fire Department.
Fire crews from the Central and Ucon Fire Departments were able to control the fire within 20 minutes and stop it from burning buildings other than the shop. Some spot burning occurred in an adjoining field. Fire crews stayed at the scene for an hour and a half.