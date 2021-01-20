The Jefferson County Lake Independence Day celebration will take place June 26 2021.
Mickey Eames with Jefferson Parks and Recreation said she initially hoped to have the celebration July 3 but she didn’t want to hold it the same day as the Melaleuca Freedom Celebration, which has been set for that Saturday before the Fourth.
Eames also informed commissioners Jan. 11 that she received a grant for $1,000 for more playground equipment at the lake. The commissioners approved a previous purchase of playground equipment which is expected to go in at the lake this coming spring.
The ultimate goal for Eames is to have three playgrounds around the lake to cover the entirety of the campground. The equipment will cost more than the grant though and Eames said she may go around to local businesses to see if they would like to contribute to the project.
For the new playground, Eames said she’ll be looking for equipment for a slide, bouncy objects and a swing set that will also include a handicap accessible swing with a sidewalk for those in wheelchairs.