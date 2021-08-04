Economic Development Director Brent Tolman presented to the Rigby City Council the different types of businesses that are interested in the area during the council meeting held July 22.
Tolman started off his update by stating he is currently working on a document titled “Why Rigby,” which talks about why businesses should come to Rigby. Tolman wanted to get the council members thoughts so that he could incorporate that as part of his document.
According to Tolman, he has received two more requests for information on projects available in the Rigby area.
One of the projects is for a 15 acres site for a data center. Tolman did submit a property plan, but unfortunately they didn’t make the cut for that project.
Another project that he received was for a a food and beverage manufacturing facility, and they wanted 40 acres and 350,000 square feet. According to Tolman, any time they get into those kinds of sizes of parcels, they are hard pressed to find that. There are a couple of landowners he talked to, but they wanted to hold on to their land for the time being.
A different large project, which was 40 to 70 acres, would have had 1,122 employees, and a $3.2 billion capex. They were looking specifically into southeastern Idaho. Tolman stated they need to identify some industrial park availability, something that would attract businesses. Tolman stated 1,100 employees may have been a stretch.
According to Tolman, the leads come from Regional Economic Development of Eastern Idaho (REDI) for companies that are looking to come into eastern Idaho. Tolman looks at the parameters such as size of the building, workforce requirements, water supply, all of the things they are looking for and if they will fit in the area.
“Right now we do not have any property available for that,” said Tolman. “There is some potential for properties to come to Rigby, but nothing within the city limits of that size. To do so is a significant investment.”
Tolman stated it is a process to go into each lead and see if the city has the capacity to respond and making a decision on whether to respond or not.
According to Tolman, only time will tell if the city will end up with a large manufacturing facility. Tolman stated they have to look at all the variables to see if they can accommodate a facility. There is usually three pages of criteria to see if the facility is a good fit or not. But, if the right thing comes along, then they will help them into the area, but it remains to be seen.
“There are opportunities out there,” Tolman said. “We’re just looking out for them. It takes time, but we are working on it. We are looking for appropriate businesses to come into the community that would provide jobs for the citizens.”