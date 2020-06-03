According to a press release from the Idaho State Police, on Friday, May 29, 2020, at approximately 9:52 p.m., Idaho State Police investigated a two vehicle injury crash, on US26, at milepost 357, east of Ririe.
Olivia Lopez, 26, of Menan, was driving a 2007 Honda Accord westbound on US26. Zachary Jensen, 28, and passenger Scott Jensen, 56, both of West Jordan, Utah, were driving eastbound on US26 in a 2007 Toyota Sequoia. Lopez crossed the center line, struck Jensen, who drove off the road and rolled the vehicle.
Olivia Lopez and Scott Jensen were both transported by ground ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. The westbound lane and the eastbound passing lane were blocked for approximately three hours.