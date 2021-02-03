ISP — A two-vehicle crash at the intersection of US26 and 45th E in Bonneville County sent Kevin D. Hayes, 31, of Rigby, to the hospital Jan. 26. Hayes later succumbed to his injuries Jan. 28.
According to a release from Idaho State Police, Hayes was driving northbound on 45th E in a 1999 Jeep Wrangler and John T. Hall, 48, of Idaho Falls, was driving westbound on US 26 in a 2008 Ford F350 pickup, pulling a single axle trailer. Hayes failed to yield to oncoming traffic at a stop sign, which resulted in Hall striking Hayes in the intersection.
Hayes was not wearing a seatbelt and was transported by ground ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. Hall was not wearing a seatbelt either.
The crash investigation is continuing.