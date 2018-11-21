(INL)—Idaho National Laboratory invites eastern Idaho K-12 educators from regions 5 and 6 to apply for the INL STEM Impact Grant.
INL strives to build Idaho’s workforce of tomorrow by empowering teachers, who in turn motivate students. To support science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) within eastern Idaho, INL provides funding to educators and schools to foster opportunities to increase the K-12 STEM learning environment, knowledge and awareness.
This $15,000 grant will be awarded to a team of educators. Partnering with community, business or industry is encouraged.
The grant will provide full or partial support for an innovative, collaborative and sustainable STEM project that will integrate any STEM concepts into the classroom and have demonstrable impact on eastern Idaho students.
This grant can be used to fund training, materials and supplies, educator stipends, or other resources related to completion of the project.
A recipient will be chosen on the basis of the overall impact of their proposed project and its alignment with grant requirements. At least one team member should be available to receive the grant check at INL’s Annual Holiday Reception on the evening of Dec. 5, 2018.
As part of an ongoing partnership with the grant recipients, INL will continue to follow the winning project through its implementation, and may cover the ongoing impact of this project through articles, social media, or similar communications.
The grant application can be found at https://www.inl.gov/inl-initiatives/education/k-12-stem-grants/. Completed applications should be emailed directly to Brenda Greenhalgh by 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 16. Questions can be directed to Greenhalgh at 208-526-9399 or brenda.greenhalgh@inl.gov.