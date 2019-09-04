Inmate numbers are higher at Jefferson County jail than projected, but county sheriff Steve Anderson said that’s not a bad thing.
“We lose two inmates and gain 12, that’s about the cycle that’s been going on the couple weeks,” Anderson said in a staff meeting. “We are well beyond our projections right now.”
Anderson said the number of inmates is usually around 100 to 110. As of Aug. 28, the jail was housing around 100 inmates, of which Anderson said only 16 were local. He said the remaining 84 were “paying customers” housed at the jail as part of contracts with various entities.
“We’re making a lot of money,” Anderson said.
The amount of money the county has brought in due to these contracts is about $6,000 per day, $44,000 per week and $165,000 per month. Anderson said because of these contracts, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has been mostly self-sustaining for the past few years.
Commissioner Scott Hancock has said in budget meetings this year that the sheriff’s office used to need a significant chunk of “Payments in Lieu of Taxes” money to run. He said with the sheriff’s office becoming more self-sustaining, that meant the money could be used for other projects, such as the new Jefferson County Courthouse Annex, without the county needing to go into debt and ask for bonds.
Captain Nora Ortega, who is the administrator of the jail, said the number of inmates coming from the Idaho Department of Corrections and the U.S. Marshals has increased slightly in the past few weeks. However, she said the busyness jail deputies experience is ongoing and does not change much when a few more inmates come in.
“If we have 20 inmates or if we have 100 inmates, we still have to do the same thing that we do for the 20 that we do for the 100,” she said.
Though the type of work remains the same, Ortega said the time it takes to complete tasks does increase as inmates are added. A few inmates do not make much difference. However, Ortega said compared to a time when the jail had fewer contracts, the workload has increased.
“It’s a lot more hectic,” Ortega said. “We deal with … more felons, more people that have committed very serious crimes in the community where they lived.”
She said what has more practical impact than the recent slight increase in number of inmates is the number of inmates with mental health issues. She said she does not know why the jail has more inmates with mental health issues currently, and said there is not much that can be done. However, she said inmates do receive care from mental health personnel with Badger Medical, which the jail contracts with.