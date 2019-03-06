Intermountain Insurance Services agent Carlo Aponte met with the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners Jan. 28 to review the county’s 2018 health insurance report.
Aponte said the county had 75 percent loss ratio on the aggregate. He explained that the aggregate is all of the claims combined that the county pays on the health insurance and the self funded plans.
“It’s every single claim incurred by the county,” he said. “Overall the claims decreased.”
He said 75 percent is “really” good and that the county had a better year in 2018 than it did in 2017.
Aponte said like most years, January had the most claims in 2018. He pointed out that the reason the month tends to have the most claims is because December claims “tail” into January and most employees have hit their deductible.
“It’s always been like that,” he said.
Despite the large amount of claims in January, Aponte said the county’s trend line is “phenomenal.”
“You can’t show a better trend line than what you guys have,” he said.
He indicated that other similar organizations have a trend line that is increasing, whereas the county’s trend line is flat.
“We’ve had bad months and bad years, but we have also had really good months and really good years,” Aponte said.
The total medical benefits paid for by the employee dropped by 30 percent from $541 to $376 per employee per month. Aponte said the statewide average is close to $800 per employee per month.
He said the report shows an 14 percent increase in prescription costs but it showed a decline of 18 percent for professional services and in-patient benefits declined 78 percent.
“That’s significant,” he said. “It’s really, really good.”
Overall when medical and prescriptions costs are combined, there is decrease of 18 percent.
Lastly, Commissioner Scott Hancock pointed out that there hasn’t been a rate increase to the county employees for roughly five years.