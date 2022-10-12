Early this summer, the Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) awarded the City of Rigby $23 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds as a grant for the ongoing Waste Water Treatment Plant improvement project. As of the Oct. 6 city council meeting, the city may have to wait a small while longer before they can draw on those funds to pay expenses on the project.
Marvin Fielding with Keller Associates approached the Rigby City Council at their regular meeting to inform them of an obstacle he encountered while reviewing and collecting the proper documentation needed to access the $23 million grant.
“There is one requirement that professional liability insurance limitations be twice the amount of the engineer fee,” Fielding stated.
To date, he stated, Keller’s fees for the whole project total $3.4 million dollars. According to the DEQ’s requirement, Keller would need to raise their liability insurance limit to $6.8 million, potentially costing the city another $20 — $40 thousand in fees to the firm.
Keller Associates recently raised their liability insurance limit to $5 million from $2 million, Fielding told the council. He also informed them that it is rare among companies their size to have limit of even $5 million, and believes it is unreasonable to ask for a limit of $6.8.
In the city’s contract with Keller’s, Fielding reminded the council, Keller’s liability limits match the engineer’s fee. For this project, although $5 million is covered by the company’s insurance, their liability limit is only $3.4. After speaking with an insurance expert within the company, however, Fielding found the city could agree to raise their limit to the full $5 million by covered by their insurance provider.
With this as an option, Fielding also mentioned he spoke with a representative at the DEQ who informed him the city could apply for a waiver on the limitation of liability if they could justify it was in the public’s interest to do so.
The council was then presented with two options; he asked if they would feel comfortable paying the additional money in order for Keller’s to raise their liability to $6.8 and meet the DEQ’s requirement. The second option would be to raise the limitation to $5 million at no additional cost to the city, and have Fielding compose a letter to the DEQ requesting the liability requirement of 2 times the fee be waived.
After deliberation and verifying the second option would not affect the grant or the amount awarded, the council determined they would follow Fielding’s advice and try for the waiver. This option requires an amendment to the contract with Keller Associates over the limits of liability.
Rigby Mayor Richard Datwyler confirmed Fielding would return to the city with the amendment expressing the increase of liability insurance limitations from $3.8 million to the full $5 million the company offers, which would be no added cost to Rigby.
Council member Becky Harrison mentioned there was still the possibility their request for a waiver could be denied. When the time comes, if the waiver is denied, the council will have to decide whether or not they are responsible to pay the additional amount required to raise the limitation to $6.8 million.
Due to the nature of this decision, Datwyler and the council found it best to table the acceptance of the DEQ’s ARPA agreement until they learn the status of their waiver request. The city will be unable to draw funds from the DEQ grant until the agreement is signed and submitted, meaning they will continue to use city cash for the project until those funds are available to pay contractors and reimburse the city.
