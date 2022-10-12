Early this summer, the Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) awarded the City of Rigby $23 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds as a grant for the ongoing Waste Water Treatment Plant improvement project. As of the Oct. 6 city council meeting, the city may have to wait a small while longer before they can draw on those funds to pay expenses on the project.

Marvin Fielding with Keller Associates approached the Rigby City Council at their regular meeting to inform them of an obstacle he encountered while reviewing and collecting the proper documentation needed to access the $23 million grant.

