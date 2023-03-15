Intermountain Gas Company customers may have been surprised upon receiving their February service bill, due to a 17 percent increase in the cost of natural gas; the increase took effect on Feb. 1.
The cost of gas, according to Mark Hanson, Media Contact for Intermountain Gas, is a straight passthrough to Intermountain’s customers, for which the company earns no profit. Generally, he said, Intermountain files an annual Purchased Gas Cost Adjustment to “true-up” the cost of what the company paid for gas over a year, compared to what they charged customers.
“The company did file on Dec. 27 an interim PGA request because the cost of natural gas increase (sic) so much that waiting until the fall, which is when we typically file a PGA, would have a greater impact on the cost to customers,” Hanson said. “The higher bills over recent months are strictly because of the cost of natural gas.”
The interim PGA filed in December was an increase of $56.5 million for the year, a 17.1 percent increase on the cost of gas. What this looks like on a regular residential service bill, according to the Intermountain Gas Company’s Rates and Tariff’s page on their official website, would be an increase in charge per therm from October’s approved rate of $0.73392 to February’s approved rate of $0.86984.
The cost per therm, according to the rate schedules for residential service includes the Temporary purchased gas cost adjustment of $0.00057, weighted average cost of gas, which increased from $0.39216 in October to $0.52808 in February, and gas transportation costs and distribution costs.
While the cost of natural gas may explain the most recent increase in monthly bills — coupled with the colder-than average temperatures which result in increased usage, according to Hanson — there are still further rate increases on the horizon for Intermountain customers.
In December, Intermountain Gas filed an application with the Idaho Public Utilities Commission for authority to raise their general rates. General rates, Hanson stated, are prices directly related to the cost of servicing customers.
This request, which has not at this time been approved by the Idaho PUC, was for a 3.2 percent overall increase to help the company cover operational costs such as infrastructure investments made since their last filing in 2016, he said. Intermountain Gas has made investments on items such as pipe, regulators and meters which they require to serve their customers.
“We recognize prices have increased for many day-to-day necessities because of rising inflation since mid-2021,” said Nicole Kivisto, president and CEO of Intermountain Gas Company in a press release distributed in Dec, at the time the application was filed with the PUC. “However, a good portion of the infrastructure investments that are part of this regulatory request were made before rising inflation.”
Other operational expenses include software maintenance expenses, insurance, labor expenses and other recent inflationary increases according to Hanson.
In the application submitted to the PUC, their request would increase their revenue by approximately $11.3 million, a margin revenue increase of 10.3 percent. If approved, the application stated, the expected rate of return to the company will be approximately 7.37 percent, which they believe is a fair rate of return on their investments. According to the application, their current return rate is 5.20 percent based on a twelve-month test year ending in December, 2022.
This rate increase, according to the application, is only the second general price increase request Intermountain has made over a 37 year period. The last base price increase, they said, was a 2.5% increase effective in 2017.
The company’s December press release further explained the PUC has up to seven months to issue a decision on the request. The PUC, however, recently announced a series of public-input and informational meetings in Boise, Pocatello and Twin Falls regarding these impending rate increases, through a press release distributed on March 7.
While the evidentiary hearing, which will determine the applications approval or denial, has not yet been scheduled the PUC has scheduled public meetings in Pocatello and Twin Falls on March 15 and another in Boise on March 21.
In Pocatello, the public meeting will begin at 11 a.m. at the regional Idaho Department of Fish and Game Office, and will also be streamed online. In Twin Falls the meeting will begin at 6 p.m. at the College of Southern Idaho, Health Science & Human Services Building. This will be streamed online.
The workshop in Boise on March 21 will begin at 6 p.m. at the Idaho Public Utilities Commission building, but will also be accessible online. For further information on these public workshops, visit the PUC’s website at puc.idaho.gov/case/Details/6936.
According to the commission’s release, they are accepting written comments on the application until April 26. These comments must be filed through the commission’s website or by email.
