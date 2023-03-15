Intermountain Gas Company customers may have been surprised upon receiving their February service bill, due to a 17 percent increase in the cost of natural gas; the increase took effect on Feb. 1.

The cost of gas, according to Mark Hanson, Media Contact for Intermountain Gas, is a straight passthrough to Intermountain’s customers, for which the company earns no profit. Generally, he said, Intermountain files an annual Purchased Gas Cost Adjustment to “true-up” the cost of what the company paid for gas over a year, compared to what they charged customers.


