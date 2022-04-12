After a lengthy delay in court proceedings Tuesday morning, the involuntary manslaughter case against Idaho Falls Police Department Officer Elias Cerdas for the shooting death of Joseph Johnson was abruptly dismissed.
Cerdas was charged with involuntary manslaughter after he shot and killed Johnson in his own backyard in February 2021.
The trial in the case started Monday. The case was dismissed on the condition the Cerdas undergo 100 hours of firearms and use of force training and that he remain on "modified duty." Cerdas has been on modified duty since the shooting, spending more than a year on desk duty for the Idaho Falls Police Department.
The case could be refiled if Cerdas doesn't complete the training, court officials said. Once the training is completed, he will be allowed to return to patrol duties.
Cerdas told reporters he was "very relieved" after the case was dismissed. He hugged friends and family as they celebrated the dismissal.
Defense Attorney Dennis Wilkinson said he believed the court reached the correct decision, saying "I am relieved for him and happy for his family."
Neither the defense attorneys nor the prosecution discussed how and why they reached a deal to dismiss the case after a single day of testimony. Wilkinson said only that both sides "weighed their options" before reaching a deal. Lead Deputy Attorney General Jeff Nye said he was under "strict orders" not to comment on the case.
An attorney for Bree Johnson, the widow of Joseph Johnson, was not available when reached for comment Tuesday morning. Bree Johnson filed a tort claim in July indicating she intends to sue Cerdas and the Idaho Falls Police Department for her husband's death.