Jefferson County Road and Bridge Administrator Dave Walrath said the issue with the county’s right-of-way on 3800 E. is still ongoing.
At the Sept. 17 Jefferson County Board of Commissioners meeting Walrath said the farmer on 3800 took a backhoe to the ditch on the east side of the roadway to widen it after the department finished paving. This in-turn has filled in the borrow pit that will cause an issue for plows this winter.
During the meeting Oct. 9, Commissioner Scott Hancock said the plan is to cut about 12 inches off the top of the pile and haul it off. He said he thinks the county can work with them since the farmer is 94-years-old.
Commissioner Fred Martinez disagreed with Hancock’s plan explaining that if it were anybody else the plan would be different.
“If it was somebody else and not a farmer it would be a whole hell of a lot different,” Martinez said.
At the Sept. 17 meeting County Attorney Weston Davis said the commissioners have the jurisdiction to require the person who dug the trench to mediate the issue. He said there is one of two ways that can be done; the county sends the person a demand letter requiring them to fix the issue within a certain amount of days, or the county fixes it and the farmer pays the expenses.
“If it’s impeding county right of way we can remove it and charge the offender for the cost of removal,” he said.
During the Oct. 9 meeting, Walrath said he and Hancock considered sending the letter to the person who dug the trench, which in this case it was a contractor.
“The best thing is to have it hauled off,” Hancock said.
Walrath previously mentioned that when the borrow pit was filled in it would become a problem for water drainage, snow storage and once it freezes it could damage equipment. Due to the continuous rain that day, Martinez said there was in fact standing water on the roadway.
Hancock later indicated that the west side of the roadway is actually worse than the east side when it comes to water drainage. But in order to fix that, they would need to dig a ditch relocate telephone and gas lines.
Despite the disagreement between Martinez and Hancock, no further discussion or a final solution was made.