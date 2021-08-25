Jefferson County Public Works Director Dave Walrath, alongside Commissioner Roger Clark, met with the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD), on Aug 9 regarding traffic along Highway 48 and 4000 E.
According to Walrath, ITD agreed to do a warrant study on 4000 E and Highway 48 to determine if putting a traffic light there would be beneficial. ITD mentioned they would be doing a traffic study on 4100 once school starts as well.
Walrath stated ITD seemed receptive to stopping traffic on Yellowstone and keeping the other traffic free-flowing, but the issue is the railroad crossing.
The project will have to be done by LHTAC because the crossing needs to be gated, and the gates are not cheap and would need to be purchased through grants provided through LHTAC.
Walrath mentioned to the commissioners that he had suggested the idea of putting in a roundabout on 3800. It would have to be south and west to get away from other things, and ITD seemed to be receptive to that idea as well.
“It’s a congested road because you have the off-ramp there, County Line Road going both direction, and there’s just a lot of accidents down there,” said Walrath. “So it is something we are interested in pursuing. It’s just going to be long term because it would be another purchase of a right-of-way.”
Commissioner Roger Clark stated they had also talked with ITD about putting in an overpass over US 20 at 200 N.
Walrath stated the reason for the overpass is to get traffic from east of 200 over to west of 200 and vice versa, which would help to take pressure off of Highway 48. According to Walrath, ITD isn’t currently interested in funding a project such as an overpass because they are focused on bigger problems and traffic in Idaho Falls and the congestion on US 20 and I-15, near Exit 119.
Walrath stated they are currently just doing studies and researching.
Efforts to reach an Idaho Transportation Department representative were unsuccessful.