ITD and Jefferson County review options for congestion on Hwy 48

Box truck waits to turn left onto Hwy 48 from the south-bound side of 4000 E on March 23.

 EDNA GRANT / The Jefferson Star

Representatives from the Idaho Department of Transportation met with the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners on March 20 to discuss possible solutions to the congestion which happens on Hwy 48 from the City of Rigby and out toward 4000 E.

According to Public Works Director Rob Cromwell, he and ITD have been working toward finding a temporary fix for that stretch of Hwy 48; what they are currently looking at is installing a designated bus lane, for busses to stop at the railroad without stalling traffic. This solution came as part of ITD’s suggestions after county officials have asked for a traffic signal in the intersection of the highway and 4000 E.


