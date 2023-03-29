ITD and Jefferson County review options for congestion on Hwy 48

Representatives from the Idaho Department of Transportation met with the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners on March 20 to discuss possible solutions to the congestion which happens on Hwy 48 from the City of Rigby and out toward 4000 E.
According to Public Works Director Rob Cromwell, he and ITD have been working toward finding a temporary fix for that stretch of Hwy 48; what they are currently looking at is installing a designated bus lane, for busses to stop at the railroad without stalling traffic. This solution came as part of ITD’s suggestions after county officials have asked for a traffic signal in the intersection of the highway and 4000 E.
“It seems like we’re on an impasse on a traffic signal,” Cromwell stated at the meeting.
Traffic engineer Wade Allen explained the process of a traffic signal warrant, which is the process they have started on that intersection. He told the board ITD needs to follow Manual Uniform Traffic Control Devices (MUTCD), which has strict criteria. The intersection did meet the minimum of the process to warrant a signal, he said.
“Now, if you continue to read MUTCD, it says before you do the signal, there is a list of 14 items you try to implement before you do the signal,” Allen said. “We went through all of those, and one listed in there is to put additional lanes on the local streets.”
The main street already had an additional lane, but ITD analyzed the local lanes — north and southbound lanes on 4000 E, each of which had only two lanes. With only those two lanes, the warrant for a signal goes away, Allen stated.
The solution, then, is to install additional lanes on the north and southbound streets, according to Allen.
“What happens is you have so many cars sitting in one lane, on the northbound and southbound, that’s what backs it up,” he said, explaining how additional lanes could help cars going in different directions to lessen congestion.
According to County Commissioner Scott Hancock, however, stated the problem on that stretch of highway cannot be solved with additional lanes. He said 90 percent of the issue is cars on the northbound road, at the intersection, need to either go straight or turn left into Rigby. Where traffic is backing up all the way from Rigby’s stoplight to the Pioneer Cemetery, there are too many cars on the main road to allow it.
Depending on the time of day, and Hancock identified two time periods between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. when traffic is at its heaviest, those hoping to turn left or go straight have to wait for someone to be “kind enough” to let them cross.
“Just putting in another lane is not going to solve that issue,” he stated.
Another issue Cromwell mentioned to ITD at the meeting was the lack of visibility at the intersection. He believes putting in another turning lane before installing a traffic light would increase the issue of reduced visibility and create additional safety concerns.
A traffic light, Hancock expressed, is the only way to solve the problem at the intersection in question. A traffic light, he said, which would also give the problem on the Yellowstone Hwy a bit of a break.
The board, Hancock said, didn’t claim a traffic signal in the intersection would solve all of the traffic issues on the stretch, but would instead create a safer environment for vehicles in the intersection hoping to access Hwy 48.
According to District Engineer Jason Minzghor, a traffic signal will not help them get to where they need to be for this stretch of the highway. The issue, he said, is a capacity issue.
Minzghor further informed the board and the public in attendance of one of the challenges ITD District 6 faces with their safety and capacity program; they compete at a state-wide level. When they put in a request ITD looks at the cost benefits. Allen explained ITD analyzes the number of accidents and assigns a value to the situation, then they look at the cost to fix it.
According to Allen, when you compete state-wide, you look at all of the projects in the state and compete with those.
“We did look at this as a safety capacity,” Allen said, “and it didn’t meet that threshold.”
When the board asked about the possible time frame for projects, such as the bus lane, or widening roads to install additional lanes on 4000, ITD responded the bus lanes could be taken care of this summer. However, as the widening and addition of turn lanes on 4000 wasn’t yet on the schedule, he responded it could be several years out.
County Commissioner Roger Clark expressed the importance of getting on the schedule and working together to get the ball rolling on any and all projects to help out amid the growth in Jefferson County.
“This is just looking long term,” Clark stated. “If it takes that long, and you look at, you know, County Line and what’s going on there, and we still have growth going on; if we don’t plan and start, another ten years would be too late. We need to try to work and get started to plan for the long-term.”
