ITD Foreman talks snowplow safety

With the first snow storm of the season completed and future storms to come, the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) has, and will continue to be seen on state roads in plows to clear roadways.
Due to the anticipated presence of plows, ITD’s Maintenance Foreman J.R. Grotjohn spoke to the media Dec. 7 to explain what plows do, and how drivers can be safe around them.
Grotjohn said accidents with plows happen for three reasons, poor visibility, impact with “products” dropped from plows and operator visibility.
“It’s hard to see in front of you and, with the snow that’s kicking up, it’s hard to see behind and along the sides,” he said. “So we’re not always sure where traffic is as we’re operating and that can prove hazardous, to both the operator and the motoring public.”
He said different “products” that are dropped from the plows include aggregate for traction and salt brine for ice melt.
“If you get too close, that could cause damage,” Grotjohn said.
Grotjohn said ITD utilizes various plows and that drivers be extra cautious around each and every one.
“We have varying types of snowplows,” he said. “Some just have a front plow, some have a wing on either side. You can’t see those attachments. You can’t see what’s going on around it.”
As a standard rule, Grotjohn said he recommends a 10-car following distance and that drivers stay behind the plow as long as possible and to not pass until they pull off to the side of the road or until the visibility is clear enough to a point where one could pass safely.
“Follow the plow,” he said. “Obviously, they’re clearing off the bad stuff, they’re putting down good stuff for you to get grip. That’s a good reason for you to stay behind them.”
When drivers don’t take these suggestions into consideration, Grotjohn said he sees two main types of accidents; drivers being “overtaken” by loose snow and collisions with the snowplows.
“When someone goes to pass a snowplow they get overtaken by the loose snow the plow is kicking up. They lose visibility and drive off the road,” he said.
As recently as a couple weeks ago, Grotjohn said a driver in Ashton collided with a snowplow’s side attachment as they were trying to pass.
“The driver didn’t see and they ended up knocking it off the truck,” he said. “Thankfully, nobody was hurt but it was that reduced visibility condition that led to that accident.”
Overall, Grotjohn said by being extra defensive around plows and keeping a safe distance, drivers should remain safe around plows during the snow season.
“Be aware of what’s around you, be aware of your situation, be engaged in driving,” he said.